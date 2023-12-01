Horizen One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.46 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, Horizen has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $143.64 million and $6.46 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $9.98 or 0.00026053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00077033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00039209 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,400,169 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

