CashBackPro (CBP) Price Hits $2.87 on Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $293.17 million and approximately $584,075.37 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $2.87 or 0.00007507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 2.90369362 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $525,517.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

