Axie Infinity Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $851.39 million and $71.98 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $6.43 or 0.00016794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,409,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.54070301 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 380 active market(s) with $68,213,783.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

