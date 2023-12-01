GateToken (GT) Tops One Day Volume of $963,552.76

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $421.39 million and approximately $963,552.76 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $4.25 or 0.00011099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016794 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,291.06 or 1.00007557 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000791 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,162,849 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,162,849.00296542 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.25110662 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $955,954.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.