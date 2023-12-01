Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 6,543 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,297,000 after acquiring an additional 255,052 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 343,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 161,223 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 269,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 145,764 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $131,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,811 shares of company stock valued at $688,894 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

CCRN stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.