B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires New Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 152.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,921. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $58.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

