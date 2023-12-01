B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires New Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Unity Software by 3.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 21.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on U. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CICC Research began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Unity Software Trading Down 2.8 %

Unity Software stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.45.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at $128,455,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at $128,455,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $475,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,902 shares of company stock worth $26,424,312. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

