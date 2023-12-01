B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Takes Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 89.5% during the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,548,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $191,975,000 after purchasing an additional 127,485 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter worth about $15,588,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 78.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of CGNX opened at $37.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.53. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

