B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $1,014,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EQT opened at $39.97 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

