B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $65.72.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,372 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

