Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,880 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Shockwave Medical worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after buying an additional 467,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after buying an additional 389,636 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWAV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.78.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $694,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,607.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,151,406.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $694,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,607.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $9,066,440. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $174.55 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.75.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

