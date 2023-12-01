Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY opened at $156.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.36 and a 200-day moving average of $186.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $235.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on PCTY

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.26, for a total value of $730,858.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,053.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,305 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.