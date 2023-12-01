State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 47,347 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,347 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

ALLY stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.38. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

