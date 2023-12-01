State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.01 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 979.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 47,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 43,553 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,404,000 after acquiring an additional 48,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $140.81 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.25 and a 1 year high of $176.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $187.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.10.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,556,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

