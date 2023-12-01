State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at about $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 49,255.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.84. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

