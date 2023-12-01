Donald B. Olsen Sells 15,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $104,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 613,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cricut Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cricut had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $174.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cricut by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 154.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cricut by 203.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cricut by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Articles

