Adam K. Peterson Acquires 12,345 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 12,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $109,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,983,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,525.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RE/MAX Trading Down 0.3 %

RE/MAX stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $167.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.54.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a positive return on equity of 792.18%. The company had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,792,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,555,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after purchasing an additional 184,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 166,548 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 79,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

