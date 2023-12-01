James F. Wirth Acquires 300 Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Wirth purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,944,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,605,056. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.18. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

