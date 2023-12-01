Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 9,946 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $146,802.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,616,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,225,813. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 325,841 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,767,053.83.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 91,143 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $1,337,979.24.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 388,172 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $5,710,010.12.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,207 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $416,617.39.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,866 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $468,111.54.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 235,490 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $3,475,832.40.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,722 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $126,817.88.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,148 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $1,208,971.92.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 42,033 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $606,956.52.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 125,213 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $1,734,200.05.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BCAT opened at $14.81 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,966,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 151.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 525,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 316,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 130,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

