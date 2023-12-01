Sime Armoyan Buys 28,900 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,725.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Sime Armoyan purchased 3,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,750.00.

On Thursday, November 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 5,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Sime Armoyan purchased 8,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,200.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Sime Armoyan acquired 23,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,480.75.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Down 0.2 %

MRT.UN opened at C$5.25 on Friday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.52, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

