Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez Sells 7,383 Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$157,479.39.

Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

On Wednesday, November 8th, Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 8,333 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total value of C$167,826.62.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE:EFN opened at C$21.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52-week low of C$17.00 and a 52-week high of C$21.99.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$333.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$324.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.4399185 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Element Fleet Management

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.