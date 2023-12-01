Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez Sells 7,383 Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$157,479.39.
Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 8,333 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total value of C$167,826.62.
Element Fleet Management Trading Up 1.7 %
TSE:EFN opened at C$21.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52-week low of C$17.00 and a 52-week high of C$21.99.
Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Element Fleet Management
About Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Element Fleet Management
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Behind the tech boom: Big price leaders selectively laying off
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- These biotechs targeting multiple neurodegenerative diseases
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.