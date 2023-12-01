David P. Clement Sells 764 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $213.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.07 and a 200-day moving average of $211.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VMC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.