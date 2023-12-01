Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 6,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 47,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Ebang International Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ebang International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBON. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ebang International by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 143,838 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ebang International by 9.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ebang International by 162.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ebang International by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,067,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 301,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ebang International by 81.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 856,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 383,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.