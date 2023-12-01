Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Trading 9% Higher

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 12,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

