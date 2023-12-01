Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Shares Up 17.2%

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Free Report) shot up 17.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.39. 3,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 4,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Getlink Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78.

Getlink Company Profile

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France. The company operates through Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink segments. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

