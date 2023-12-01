Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Trading Down 1%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 16,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 463% from the average daily volume of 2,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Rogers Sugar Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

