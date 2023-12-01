China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Shares Down 2.8%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 5,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 75,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

