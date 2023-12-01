Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Shares Down 1.6%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 10,177 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

