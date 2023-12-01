NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $196.50 and last traded at $196.50. Approximately 24 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.00.

NICE Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.06.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

