MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Trading Down 0.4%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.79 and last traded at $35.83. Approximately 123,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 133,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.97.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.45% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

