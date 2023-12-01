AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after buying an additional 314,767,798 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,187,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after acquiring an additional 693,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.78. AGCO has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

