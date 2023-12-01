Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.95-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-14% yr/yr to ~$10.28-10.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.49 billion.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $125.15 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $130.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAH. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,852,000 after purchasing an additional 115,861 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,169,000 after purchasing an additional 273,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after acquiring an additional 247,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

