Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) vs. Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Head to Head Analysis

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Subaru and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaru 6.45% 12.90% 6.88% Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -21.58%

Volatility and Risk

Subaru has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaru 0 2 0 0 2.00 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 1 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Subaru and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus target price of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 144.34%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Subaru.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Subaru and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaru $27.94 billion 0.48 $1.48 billion $1.32 6.73 Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 1.92 -$465.79 million N/A N/A

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Subaru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK beats Subaru on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties. It is also involved in the shipping, land freight, and warehousing of vehicles; leasing and rental of vehicles; credit and financing of vehicles; inspection, service, and maintenance of aircrafts; and IT system development and operation services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

