Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Tops $162.48 Million

Status (SNT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $162.48 million and approximately $26.22 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00016826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,388.46 or 0.99999573 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000793 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,007,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,007,004.6330314 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04235333 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $31,493,894.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.