Steem Hits One Day Volume of $3.10 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, Steem has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $112.80 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,388.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00186133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.14 or 0.00583876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.00443220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00122195 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 449,752,326 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

