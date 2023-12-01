ICON (ICX) One Day Volume Tops $7.11 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. ICON has a market capitalization of $247.35 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000662 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 973,248,615 coins and its circulating supply is 973,248,610 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 973,223,437.159813 with 973,223,077.1232179 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.25249324 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $10,219,958.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

