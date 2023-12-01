Verge (XVG) One Day Volume Hits $1.98 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $57.33 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,388.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00186133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.14 or 0.00583876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.00443220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00122195 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

