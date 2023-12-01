Critical Contrast: Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT) and PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) and PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mill City Ventures III and PRA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mill City Ventures III 0 0 0 0 N/A PRA Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

PRA Group has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.47%. Given PRA Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PRA Group is more favorable than Mill City Ventures III.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

5.1% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of PRA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PRA Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mill City Ventures III and PRA Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mill City Ventures III $4.20 million 4.03 $110,000.00 N/A N/A PRA Group $966.52 million 0.75 $117.15 million ($1.50) -12.35

PRA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mill City Ventures III.

Volatility & Risk

Mill City Ventures III has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PRA Group has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mill City Ventures III and PRA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mill City Ventures III -31.82% -4.62% -4.39% PRA Group -7.31% -4.75% -1.35%

Summary

PRA Group beats Mill City Ventures III on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies. The firm also advises its portfolio companies with regard to finance and operations. It was formerly known as Poker Magic, Inc. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. was founded in January, 2006 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, and other credit originators. In addition, it provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

