Comparing Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) & CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CytomX Therapeutics and Agile Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics -38.86% N/A -12.68% Agile Therapeutics -69.73% N/A -188.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CytomX Therapeutics and Agile Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics $53.16 million 1.75 -$99.32 million ($0.45) -3.09 Agile Therapeutics $10.88 million 0.48 -$25.41 million ($13.33) -0.16

Risk & Volatility

Agile Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CytomX Therapeutics. CytomX Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CytomX Therapeutics has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.1% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CytomX Therapeutics and Agile Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Agile Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $2.73, indicating a potential upside of 96.40%. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 310.63%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics beats Agile Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company's pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, and immune modulators, such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors. CX-2029 is an investigational conditional ADC directed toward CD71. Its clinical pipeline also includes cancer immunotherapeutic candidates against validated targets, such as the CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutic BMS-986288, partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb, as well as CX-904, a T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells, which is partnered with Amgen. In addition, it has a preclinical portfolio of wholly owned assets, including CX-801, an interferon alpha-2b Probody cytokine that has potential applicability in immuno-oncology sensitive, as well as insensitive (cold) tumors and CX-2051, an ADC directed toward EpCAM with potential applicability across multiple EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers. The company has strategic collaborations with various leaders in oncology, including Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron, and Moderna. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.