Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) versus Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Financial Analysis

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Claros Mortgage Trust and Gadsden Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 1 5 0 0 1.83 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $287.20 million 5.90 $112.06 million ($0.39) -31.31 Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Gadsden Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of -4.2, indicating that its stock price is 520% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust -16.13% 2.37% 0.68% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Gadsden Properties on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Gadsden Properties

(Get Free Report)

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved.

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.