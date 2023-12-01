BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOOO opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.28. BRP has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.23.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. BRP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 200.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

