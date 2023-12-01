Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in November

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 595,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 147.0 days.

Cogeco Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.