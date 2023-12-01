Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,300 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 606,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.3 days.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Patriot Battery Metals stock opened at C$7.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.40. Patriot Battery Metals has a 12-month low of C$4.18 and a 12-month high of C$13.38.

Get Patriot Battery Metals alerts:

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.