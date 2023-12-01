Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,300 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 606,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.3 days.
Patriot Battery Metals Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of Patriot Battery Metals stock opened at C$7.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.40. Patriot Battery Metals has a 12-month low of C$4.18 and a 12-month high of C$13.38.
Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Patriot Battery Metals
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- NetApp stock is about to hit 20-year highs
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Ambarella: robust double-digit upside comes into focus
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Behind the tech boom: Big price leaders selectively laying off
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.