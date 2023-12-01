Short Interest in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Grows By 20.9%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,600 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 743,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 349.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 106,824 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 149.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Personalis by 87.3% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Personalis by 154.8% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 127,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 77,255 shares in the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSNL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Personalis from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Personalis from $7.00 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Personalis has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 58.66% and a negative net margin of 159.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test to optimize therapy selection and match patients to clinical trials; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

