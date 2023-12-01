Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Increases By 23.7%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.3 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of FPLSF stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $220.00 million, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

