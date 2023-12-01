Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Increases By 23.7%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 5N Plus
5N Plus Stock Performance
5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.14%.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 5N Plus
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- NetApp stock is about to hit 20-year highs
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Ambarella: robust double-digit upside comes into focus
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Behind the tech boom: Big price leaders selectively laying off
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.