Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Up 21.1% in November

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ONTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Onconova Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.70. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.49.
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
