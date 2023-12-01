Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Up 21.1% in November

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTXGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.70. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

