Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Short Interest Update

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,572.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at $899,854.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,572.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,818 shares of company stock worth $124,455. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 146,970 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 36,404 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 46.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 132,394 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

TVTX opened at $6.28 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

