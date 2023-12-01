PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Short Interest Up 21.3% in November

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,580,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 12,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PPL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PPL by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. PPL has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

