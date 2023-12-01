Short Interest in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Expands By 24.4%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Iris Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. Iris Energy has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $8.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,761 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Iris Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 53,226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

