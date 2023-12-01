Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $159.94 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $136.60 and a 52 week high of $161.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

